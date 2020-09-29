In a release from Plymouth High School Principal Jim Condon Tuesday he confirmed that members of Plymouth's coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
Quoting the release:
On Monday evening, the Plymouth High School Administration learned that a member of our coaching staff tested positive for COVID. In compliance with guidelines established by the Marshall County Health Department, contact tracing was completed. Our football team and most of the coaching staff have been quarantined until Oct. 12. Rockie football players will attend classes virtually during their quarantine. In addition, the parent of any student considered a close contact and subsequently quarantined has been contacted.
Rockie football games against Concord on Oct. 2 and Goshen on Oct. 9 have been canceled.