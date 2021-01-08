PLYMOUTH — It was another night of facing off with a veteran, athletic opponent and unfortunately it was another loss as Plymouth dropped their second game of the week this time to NLC opponent Mishawaka by a 48-37 final.
Coming off a big win over Elkhart earlier this week Mishawaka made their first visit to Plymouth as a member of the NLC without veteran head coach Ron Hecklinski who was suffering medical issues and was unable to make the trip.
"At both ends of the court I think that we flinched," said Plymouth head coach Ryan Bales. "Within five feet of the basket we just got manhandled too many times. They put their shoulder into us and we go flying back and yet there is no charge attempt at all. They had a little bit more fire in that area."
