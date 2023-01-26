PLYMOUTH — Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims ran into a veteran Northridge team and after a tough first quarter fought the rest of the way but could never get close enough to make a run as they fell in their final regular season game 61-29.
Plymouth falls in regular season finale
- By Rusty Nixon Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Plymouth falls in regular season finale
- King Rd. kayak launch project cost estimated at $576.5k, board considering simpler options
- Undocumented worker driver privilege card resolution discussed at Bremen Town Council; issue tabled until Feb. 13
- Lady Pilgrims hold off Academy for overtime win
- 2023 Indiana Small Farm Conference to take place at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds
- Indiana Department of Education Deploys First Round of Enhancements to Indiana GPS Dashboard
- Deadline approaching to apply for Gov. Holcomb's Fellowship Program
- Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested for Unemployment Fraud
- Espich arrested for DUI
- Indiana Department of Education Deploys First Round of Enhancements to Indiana GPS Dashboard
- Warrant Service for Theft issued on Angela Manns
- Plymouth Police Department (PPD) arrests Havens
- Harlan arrested for public intoxication and possession of hypodermic needle
- Bi-County boys final set, and yes, Glenn is in it
- State-Funded Program to Catalyze Small Business Growth Through Technical Expertise
- Marshall County Police make DUI arrest after a one-vehicle accident
- Lady Pilgrims hold off Academy for overtime win
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.