PLYMOUTH — Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones have continued a Plymouth tennis tradition by making their way to the individual state finals for doubles with an opening-round match on Friday at Park Tudor High School in Indianapolis.
Overall Plymouth tennis has a long tradition of state-level success in doubles for both the boys and girls programs. The boys have had eight teams vie for the title while five girls teams have made their way to the state finals rounds in Indy.
