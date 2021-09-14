WALKERTON - High school girls soccer sectionals are still a couple of weeks away, but potential postseason foes Plymouth and Glenn met up for an early week friendly at Hiler Field Monday night.
Behind a hat-trick by Amber Schrameyer and strong team defense, the 18th-ranked (Class 2A) Lady Pilgrims came away with the 3-0 road victory.
“Our whole team defense was outstanding,” said Plymouth head coach Josh Martin. “Our back four (Rilynn Ames, Mia Trember, Leah Tanner, Julia Kinney) were really sharp. They made good decisions. We’ve been struggling the last couple of conference games where we would win the ball in the back and just play it out haphazardly and it would come right back at us. They did a good job of playing the ball at their feet. Our center midfielders (Lauren Rumpler, Kaylee Dragani, Aubrey Vervynckt, Amber Schrameyer) played great too.”