CULVER - Coming into the softball season, Plymouth High School head coach John Johnson knew he had enough athletes that could make the plays on defense. He had some reservations though, on the other facet of the game.
“One question we had was, could we score enough runs?” admitted the Lady Pilgrims coach.
Well, they did on Monday as Plymouth used seven-run innings to start and end the game, received solid pitching and an assist on a controversial call leading to an 18-6 win over Culver in its National Guard-sponsored game.
“I’m so proud of how we came out and hit,” said Johnson, after watching his team bang out 15 hits to win by the 10-run rule in five innings.