BREMEN — Plymouth and Bremen will have a rematch for the sectional title in tennis at Bremen on Saturday morning.
Plymouth shout out their semi-final opponent Triton by a 5-0 score and Bremen defeated Glenn by a 4-1 count.
Plymouth won the earlier match in a very tight battle. Finals start at 11 a.m. at the DeSantis courts in Bremen.
Bremen Tennis Sectional Semifinals
at DeSantis Courts – Bremen
•PLYMOUTH 5, TRITON 0
#1 singles — Kyla Heckaman (P) beat Molly McFarland (T) 6-0, 6-0
#2 singles — Kate Renneker (P) beat Madeline Ritchison (T) 6-3, 6-3
#3 singles — Aubrey Vervynckt (P) beat Ivy Powell (T) 6-0, 6-0
#1 doubles — Mary Beatty-Audie Plothow (P) beat Emma Hepler-Lexia Hostrawser (T) 6-0, 6-0
#2 doubles — Olive Stanton-Sydni Weir (P) beat Matisyn Davis-Haley Hooley (T) 6-0, 6-0
•BREMEN 4, GLENN 1
#1 singles — Emily Smith (B) beat Hannah Dickinson (G) 6-0, 6-1
#2 singles — Kelsey Lawmaster (B) beat Abby Machnic (G) 6-3, 6-3
#3 singles — Katie Barnes (B) beat Emma Delinski (G) 6-1, 6-3
#1 doubles — Courtney Lawmaster-Grace Meyer (B) beat Ashleigh Bolze-Raegan Romer (G) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
#2 doubles — Emma Romer-Olivia Vandall (G) beat Anna Leeper-Bailey Vermillion (B) 4-6, 6-1, 6-0
Championship – Bremen vs. Plymouth
Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 a.m.