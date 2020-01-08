Kopetski

Korey Kopetski was the only winner for Plymouth in their meet at Concord.

 Photo by Rudy Marquez

DUNLAP - Plymouth's boys swim team dropped an NLC meet to Concord by a final of 133-49.

Senior Korey Kopetski took Plymouth's only first in the 100 fly.

Other notable finishes were, Sean Janda taking 2nd in Diving with a personal best score of 153.75. The 200 Free Relay team of Jackson Bougher, Hugh Smith, Fitz Holm, and Kopetski placed 2nd with a season-best time of 1:42.27 (Smith, Kopetski, and Holm had personal best splits) and Hugh Smith placed 2nd in the 100 breast.

Other Personal Bests:

Eli Schramm - 200 Free

Fitz Holm - 200 Individual Medley

Austin Ganshorn in the 50 Free and 100 Back

Blake Judd - Diving

Angel Tijerina - Diving and the 50 free relay split

Justin Houin - 100 Free

Joseph Cartwright - 100 Breast

Tom Dolan - 100 Breast

The next meet for the Pilgrims is Tuesday at the Susan Bardwell Aquatic Center at 6 p.m.

