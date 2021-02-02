MISHAWAKA - Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims ended their season the way they started it, laying it on the line to the final buzzer this time falling short in round one sectional play to LaPorte 50-46.
In spite of a scrambling defense that forced 14 turnovers, Plymouth could not overcome a hot shooting night by LaPorte and in particular an outstanding performance by post player Lauren Pollock who ended the night with a double/double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Plymouth's unlikely offensive star of the night Emma Cook hit a three to draw the Lady Pilgrims within three with just under a minute to play but forced to foul Plymouth could never get closer.
"They (LaPorte) shot the heck out of the ball. They came out focused," said Plymouth head coach Dave Duncan. "They stuck us a little bit early and we battled and tied it two or three times but we could never get over the hump. It seemed like every time we had a good swing they would come back and they'd score."
See the story in the Pilot News.