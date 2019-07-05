PLYMOUTH - The Plymouth boys and girls basketball programs will host a shooting clinic for grades 4-8 on Wednesday, July 17 from 9-12 a.m.
Instruction will focus on:
● Footwork and Lower Body Mechanics
● Hand Placement
● Wrist Mechanics
● Arm and Body Alignment
● Lift and Timing
● Focus on the Target
● Different Types of Lay-ups
● Jump Shooting
● FT Shooting
There will be shooting contests, pizza and a T-shirt for participants. Plymouth Basketball gear will be available to purchase.
For information or to register contact:
Ryan Bales (Boys Varsity Head Coach) at 765-366-7500 email, rbales@plymouth.k12.in.us
Brandi Sullivan (Girls Asst. Coach) 574-952-2012 email brandidsullivan@gmail.com