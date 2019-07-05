PLYMOUTH - The Plymouth boys and girls basketball programs will host a shooting clinic for grades 4-8 on Wednesday, July 17 from 9-12 a.m.

Instruction will focus on:

● Footwork and Lower Body Mechanics

● Hand Placement

● Wrist Mechanics

● Arm and Body Alignment

● Lift and Timing

● Focus on the Target

● Different Types of Lay-ups

● Jump Shooting

● FT Shooting

There will be shooting contests, pizza and a T-shirt for participants. Plymouth Basketball gear will be available to purchase.

For information or to register contact:

Ryan Bales (Boys Varsity Head Coach) at 765-366-7500 email, rbales@plymouth.k12.in.us

Brandi Sullivan (Girls Asst. Coach) 574-952-2012 email brandidsullivan@gmail.com

