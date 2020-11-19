PLYMOUTH - Plymouth High School Athletics will have some of their HOME athletic events live-streamed this winter.
In order to view a PHS Athletic event online, here is what you need to do:
- Go to www.youtube.com
- Once you get reach Youtube, do a search for “PHSBIGRED”
- Once you reach the PHSBIGRED, please hit the “SUBSCRIBE” button to the right
- Before an event begins, you should receive notice
- You can also go back and watch an event that has already taken place if you choose.
Because of limited seating at home events this winter, this provides you with an alternate way of watching your favorite event.