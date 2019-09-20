CMA vs Brebeuf
Photo by Karen Lee

 

 

Bremen punishes Clay

BREMEN - Bremen defeated Clay, 41-0, in their NIC matchup.Sam Huffman had five receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Wogomon added 96 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Ethan Nunemaker was 8-13 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter Bennitt scored a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown, and had an interception returned for a touchdown. The defense held Clay to 63 yards and forced six turnovers. 

 

Big second half leads Knox over Glenn

KNOX - Knox scored 21 second-half points to turn a close game into a 35-7 win over Glenn. The lone Falcon touchdown came on a nine-yard pass from Nathan Creed to Garrett West.

• KNOX 35, GLENN 7

At Knox

Glenn 0  7 0  0 - 7

Knox  0 14 6 15 - 35

K - Zac Rose 11 run (Ja’Kobe Dickson kick)

K - Cade Short 14 run (Dickson kick)

G - Garrett West 9 pass from Nathan Creed (Samuel Thomas kick)

K - Braxton Geller 12 pass from Rose (Dickson kick)

K - Kole McIntire 27 pass from Rose (Gelleer pass from Rose)

K - Payton Baugh 5 run (Dickson kick)

