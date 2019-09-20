Bremen punishes Clay
BREMEN - Bremen defeated Clay, 41-0, in their NIC matchup.Sam Huffman had five receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Wogomon added 96 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Ethan Nunemaker was 8-13 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter Bennitt scored a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown, and had an interception returned for a touchdown. The defense held Clay to 63 yards and forced six turnovers.
Big second half leads Knox over Glenn
KNOX - Knox scored 21 second-half points to turn a close game into a 35-7 win over Glenn. The lone Falcon touchdown came on a nine-yard pass from Nathan Creed to Garrett West.
• KNOX 35, GLENN 7
At Knox
Glenn 0 7 0 0 - 7
Knox 0 14 6 15 - 35
K - Zac Rose 11 run (Ja’Kobe Dickson kick)
K - Cade Short 14 run (Dickson kick)
G - Garrett West 9 pass from Nathan Creed (Samuel Thomas kick)
K - Braxton Geller 12 pass from Rose (Dickson kick)
K - Kole McIntire 27 pass from Rose (Gelleer pass from Rose)
K - Payton Baugh 5 run (Dickson kick)