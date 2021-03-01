Plymouth 5th, Hutchinson advances
- By Rudy Marquez Correspondent
-
-
- Comments
SYRACUSE – Plymouth High School’s gymnastics team finished fifth in a tough 13-team field at the Wawasee Sectional on Saturday. Only the top three teams advance to regionals, as well as the top six individuals in each event and all-around. A top six finish there and it’s off to the state finals on March 13 at Ball State University.
Plymouth’s Tessa Hutchinson will move on to the Huntington North Regional Saturday, March 6, in two events after placing third on the beam and sixth on the vault. The PHS sophomore had a solid day and just missed advancing in the all-around with a seventh-place finish.
See the story in The Pilot News.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Specialty crop growers eligible for federal funding
- Deadline Approaching for Gov. Holcomb’s Fellowship Program
- Indiana Accepts Extended Equine Certificate of Veterinary Inspection
- Plymouth 5th, Hutchinson advances
- FSSA seeks public comment on HCBS settings that require heightened scrutiny
- More than 1 million Hoosiers have received a COVID-19 vaccine
- IDH announces additional 555 COVID cases, 20 deaths
- National Consumer Protection Week is March 1 to March 5
Most Popular
Articles
- 10-Digit Dialing in Indiana’s 219 & 574 Area Codes Starts This Year Six-Month Transition Period to Help Consumers Prepare
- Plymouth Council approves $75,000 in additional appropriations for Aquatic Center
- Monday’s Collision at U.S. 30 and Queen explained
- Logansport Woman Arrested on Two Criminal Warrants
- Four vehicle collision results in fatality
- Plymouth purchases Crossroads property
- South Bend Man Arrested on Numerous Charges After Leading Troopers on Chase
- Boys basketball sectional venue changed
- Three Arrested After Fulton County Carjacking
- Goshen woman entered plea of guilty
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.