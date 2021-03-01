Beam

Plymouth's Tessa Hutchinson competes on the beam.

 Photo by Rudy Marquez
SYRACUSE – Plymouth High School’s gymnastics team finished fifth in a tough 13-team field at the Wawasee Sectional on Saturday. Only the top three teams advance to regionals, as well as the top six individuals in each event and all-around. A top six finish there and it’s off to the state finals on March 13 at Ball State University.
Plymouth’s Tessa Hutchinson will move on to the Huntington North Regional Saturday, March 6, in two events after placing third on the beam and sixth on the vault. The PHS sophomore had a solid day and just missed advancing in the all-around with a seventh-place finish.
 
