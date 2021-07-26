Plymouth’s 14U baseball team won the Town and Country State Championship. It is a 3-Peat for this crew winning the 10U, 12U and now 14U. 1st row left to right: Preston Jessen, Malachi Sieh, Parker Wolfe, Jak Chaney, Trey Delp. 2nd row left to right: Coach Delp, Blake Mackey, Caleb Bowling, Mason Bales, Jack Christiansen, Kadin Milliser, Coach Jessen, Preston Wolfe, coach Chaney
