Plummer

LaVille pitcher Lucas Plummer was in control of the game against Triton Thursday, throwing a one-hitter and striking out 10.

 Pilot Photo/Ron Haramia

BOURBON - It’s a good sign if your starting pitcher gets more hits than he allows. That was the case for LaVille Thursday as the Lancers defeated Triton, 4-1, in Hoosier North Athletic Conference action at Ken Keller Field and snapped a long losing streak in the process.

Tags

Recommended for you