BOURBON - It’s a good sign if your starting pitcher gets more hits than he allows. That was the case for LaVille Thursday as the Lancers defeated Triton, 4-1, in Hoosier North Athletic Conference action at Ken Keller Field and snapped a long losing streak in the process.
Plummer’s gem leads Lancers to win
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
