NEW CARLISLE - It was a memorable opening night for the Plymouth High School girls basketball team Thursday. Besides being the team’s season-opener, it was the debut of new head coach Micaela Schalliol and the first look at starting freshman point-guard Lena Jones.
On all accounts, it would have to be considered a success as the Lady Pilgrims secured the thrilling 52-48 road victory over New Prairie.
“It was an amazing game,” said Schalliol, who took over the program after Dave Duncan retired at the end of last season.