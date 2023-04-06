Wilsey

Glenn’s Scout Wilsey strokes one of her two hits Thursday on this swing. Catching for Triton is Hannah Snyder. 

 Pilot Photo/Ron Haramia

BOURBON - Glenn’s McKenzie Timms twirled a three-hitter and the offense scored seven runs with two outs in the first two innings as the Lady Falcons eventually defeated Triton, 13-1, at Keyser Field Thursday.

