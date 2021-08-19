PLYMOUTH - Fans of high school girls soccer were treated to an early season headliner between No. 1 (Class 1A) Argos and No. 18 (Class 2A) Plymouth Thursday.
Both teams made a strong case for the victory, but the friendly ended in a 3-3 tie on Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Kindt Soccerplex and both coaches were philosophical about the end result.
“It’s not a bad way to end because it stinks if one of us has to go home losing,” said Plymouth head coach Josh Martin. “That was a battle. We knew it was going to be a scrapper. They have some good players and they really got after us.”
“It is what it is. I don’t really care. I just want the girls to play good,” added Argos head coach Joe Stone. “In the grand scheme of things, all I really care about is the postseason. Playing a team like Plymouth is only going to make us better so I was ecstatic.”
See the story in The Pilot News.