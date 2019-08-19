PLYMOUTH — Once again this season you can keep up with all the local football teams in each Thursday edition of the Pilot News.
We talk to all the area coaches and preview all the area games in preparation for the Friday night battles.
Then on Saturday catch the write up from our sportswriters on the games of the week along with shots from our photo staff.
This Friday Ron Haramia will be at the Bremen vs. LaVille matchup, Rusty Nixon will have opening night at Plymouth against East Noble, and Glen McLaughlin will be at Culver vs. New Prairie.