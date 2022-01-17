ELKHART - It was a thriller weekend for Plymouth's Pilgrims as for the second straight night the game came down to the final play and on Saturday it would be the Pilgrims walking away with a 43-42 win.
The twist in the script was that Friday night against Concord it came down to Plymouth's final shot refusing to fall. Saturday it would be the Pilgrim defense holding off the Lions for nearly a minute to hold on to a one-point lead.
"It was defensive stop after defensive stop and rebound after rebound, our kids just battled and that is that Plymouth toughness that we always talk about," said Plymouth head coach Joel Grindle. "We told our kids going in that the second game of a back-to-back was a toughness game and we just made one more play than they did tonight."
