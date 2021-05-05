MISHAWAKA — In a game that took over four hours, eleven innings, and saw 27 runs, 23 hits and 11 errors, Plymouth's Pilgrims had just enough to come away with an NLC win on the road over Mishawaka by an 18-9 final.
The old saying is that they only asked you if you won, not if it was pretty. The Pilgrims were sailing in the fifth with a 6-1 lead and starter Matt Dobuck hitting a groove striking out five straight hitters but an error with one out in the fifth changed everything and by the end of the fifth the Pilgrims found themselves trailing by one after the Cavemen pushed across six.
See the story in The Pilot News.