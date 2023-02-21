SOUTH BEND — A 32 minute battle ended with a big play as Michael Sheely hit a lay up with 8.4 seconds left and Plymouth took a 58-56 win over St. Joe.
Pilgrims stun Indians with last second win
- By Rusty Nixon Sports Editor
