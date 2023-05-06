PLYMOUTH - It was a day of ups and downs for Plymouth's Pilgrims in their annual tournament as they continued their three-game winning streak with a game-one win over North Miami 9-2 and then taking one on the chin at the hands of Penn in the championship in a 13-2 five-inning loss.
Pilgrims split in tourney, fall in championship to Penn
- By Rusty Nixon Sports Editor
