Freshman Malachi Sieh got to the mound in both games Saturday throwing four innings surrendering just one run and one hit.

 Pilot Photo/Maggie Nixon

PLYMOUTH - It was a day of ups and downs for Plymouth's Pilgrims in their annual tournament as they continued their three-game winning streak with a game-one win over North Miami 9-2 and then taking one on the chin at the hands of Penn in the championship in a 13-2 five-inning loss.

