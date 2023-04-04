Deon manzuk

Matt Manzuk and Koan Deon have a meeting at the mound.

 Pilot Photo/Rusty Nixon

PLYMOUTH - A grey night at Bill Nixon Field turned into a loss to open the 2023 season for Plymouth's Pilgrims as they fell behind early and took a 12-1 loss at the hands of #7 ranked St. Joe.

