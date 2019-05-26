PLYMOUTH - Plymouth's Pilgrims punched a ticket for the sectional final and avenged an earlier beating by taking an 11-0 win over Laporte.
Plymouth senior starter Tim Tremaine tossed a gem striking out seven, walking two and surrendering just three hits in his complete game shut out.
"You have to give credit to coach Corbett and coach Schuler calling pitches," said Plymouth head coach Ryan Wolfe. "He (Tremaine) makes it easy for them when you can throw all three pitches in the zone in any count and the defense did a good job behind him."
It shows all the young kids you don't have to throw 85-90 to be effective," said Wolfe. "Tim is the epitome of what a 'pitcher' is. Over the course of his four years he understands the game of baseball, how to pitch and has confidence in every pitch he throws. He's fun to watch actually."
The Pilgrims were helped along by an uncharacteristic five errors by the Slicers as well as key two out hits by Jackson Lee and Cole Filson.
Filson ended the day with a pair of hits and three RBIs. Jesus Luva and Ivan Winkle had a pair of hits as well.
"You look at all facets of the game and we were pretty good, Tim filled up the zone the way he has all year," said Wolfe. "We executed a lot of things. Other than one thing - getting a bunt down - we just played a great overall game."
Plymouth takes on Mishawaka in the sectional final on Monday at noon.
*PLYMOUTH 11, LAPORTE 0
at Bill Nixon Field
Plymouth 0 0 4 0 0 2 5 11- 11 - 0
LaPorte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 - 5
WP - Tremaine (5-1). LP - L. Schroeder. 2B - Luva (P), Dobuck (P).