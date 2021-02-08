PLYMOUTH — It was a rare Monday night game for Plymouth's Pilgrims and while the defense continues to inspire the offense left nothing to write home about again as the Goshen Red Hawks took a 45-31 NLC win over Plymouth.
The Pilgrims were aware of the guard play of the Red Hawks, especially junior and three-year starter at point guard Drew Hogan, but Plymouth never really found an answer for the Goshen playmaker who ended the night with 25 points.
"We knew that coming in, he's a veteran guard and does a lot of great things," said Plymouth head coach Ryan Bales. "He got loose a couple of times and he's a kid that will make you pay and we didn't have an answer quick enough for him."
See the story in The Pilot News.