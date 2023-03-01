LaPORTE — Plymouth's dreams of an upset became a nightmare as the Pilgrims went out of sectional tournament action falling to Mishawaka 61-35.
Pilgrims ousted by Mishawaka
- By Rusty Nixon Sports Editor
