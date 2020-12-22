SOUTH BEND — It was the classic "good news, bad news" scenario for Plymouth's Pilgrims in South Bend on Tuesday.
The bad news is the Pilgrims took their sixth loss without a win on the season 59-47 to South Bend Riley.
The good news is that with just one practice session with an upgraded offense the Pilgrims already showed a drastic improvement, staying within 10 points of the 6-1 Wildcats.
"I feel like we gained a little more improvement tonight in some key areas," said Plymouth coach Ryan Bales. "Composure on some of our possessions in the second half but the bottom line is we have to hit some shots."
See the story in The Pilot News.