NAPPANEE — It was just another in a long line of typical Plymouth vs. NorthWood contests as a three-run Plymouth lead in the bottom of the seventh wouldn't be enough to keep the Panthers from taking a walk-off 8-7 win.
Over the past five years the two teams have made a habit of seventh inning comebacks and this time it would be NorthWood's turn to come out on top. The Panther rally would be the capper to a game where gale-force winds made every fly ball an adventure.
