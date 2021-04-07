SOUTH BEND — It was a rough beginning for Plymouth's Pilgrims as they opened the new baseball season on the road at St. Joe dropping a 12-5 decision.
A very young Pilgrim squad hit the field with nearly every player in their first varsity contest.
"Everyone but two guys this was their first varsity start," said Plymouth head coach Ryan Wolfe. "Our expectation every night when we get off the bus is to win the game but we knew there would be some growing pains. We knew we'd have to fight through some things."