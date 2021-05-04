PLYMOUTH — Plymouth's Pilgrims finally found a way and did it at a very opportune time taking a come from behind win over Northridge 7-6 at Bill Nixon Field.
"It was a big one to fight and claw and have that one inning that we did where we threw the ball around a little bit and to hang in there," said Plymouth head coach Ryan Wolfe. "Cam Weidner did a great job we were hoping for three or four out of him, the at-bats that we had at the end in the sixth inning we finally figured out with a lefty the ball is tailing away from us stay with the pitch and take it to right-center."
See the story in The Pilot News.