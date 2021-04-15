PLYMOUTH — It was a cold night for baseball but the Plymouth bats continued to be hot as they erupted for a 23 run third inning in taking a 31-0 win over a very young Triton team at Bill Nixon Field.
Triton coach Mark Elliott fielded a team that featured three freshman and two sophomores all playing in their first year of high school baseball after the lost COVID year and the greater experience of the Plymouth squad was a clear factor.
Triton starter Jacob Pitney did all he could but couldn't hold back a barrage in inning number three.
