Plymouth baseball

PLYMOUTH — It was a contest to see which team would flinch and Plymouth's Pilgrims did just enough to give Warsaw the chance to take a 3-1 NLC win at Bill Nixon Field.

Skyler Aker of Plymouth and Kyle Showly of Warsaw hooked up in a pitchers duel that was dead even up to the fifth inning.

A dropped third strike put Warsaw's Kellen Bailey aboard and a passed ball, and an errant pickoff throw moved him to third allowing Warsaw's Hunter Dippon to hit a sacrifice fly to put the Tiger ahead.

A triple by Lukas Meier plated what would be the final run of the game.

See the story in The Pilot News.

