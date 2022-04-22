PLYMOUTH — It was a contest to see which team would flinch and Plymouth's Pilgrims did just enough to give Warsaw the chance to take a 3-1 NLC win at Bill Nixon Field.
Skyler Aker of Plymouth and Kyle Showly of Warsaw hooked up in a pitchers duel that was dead even up to the fifth inning.
A dropped third strike put Warsaw's Kellen Bailey aboard and a passed ball, and an errant pickoff throw moved him to third allowing Warsaw's Hunter Dippon to hit a sacrifice fly to put the Tiger ahead.
A triple by Lukas Meier plated what would be the final run of the game.
