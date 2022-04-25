PLYMOUTH — It's been said that baseball is a simple game when you throw the ball over the plate. Plymouth found that out the hard way with a tough 11-8 loss at Bill Nixon Field on Monday night.
Plymouth pitchers combined to walk 13 hitters on the night and out of a total of 163 pitches thrown just less than half (80) were strikes.
"We threw a lot of balls tonight, we threw more balls than strikes tonight overall and when you do that you are going to struggle," said Plymouth head coach Ryan Wolfe. "We were in a lot of three ball counts, deep in counts. Teams are going to take advantage of that."
See the story in the Pilot News.