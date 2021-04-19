PLYMOUTH — It was the night that the lights went out in Plymouth as a wild night at the ballpark turned into a game one NLC win for the Pilgrims over Mishawaka 10-9.
In a wild finish, Plymouth came to the plate trailing by three in the bottom of the seventh. Ivan Winkle set the stage for what was to follow with a first-pitch double in the inning scoring moments later on a throwing error.
Before it was over there would be two pitching changes a fifteen-minute delay as the lights went off and the Pilgrims taking the win on a walk-off walk to Matt Manzuk.
