PLYMOUTH — You couldn't have asked for much more for a home opener as Plymouth's Pilgrims got in the win column with a 16-2 five-inning victory over South Central.
"Anytime you win and you play well it's good I don't care who you're playing," said Plymouth coach Ryan Wolfe. "I thought our approach at the plate was actually similar to the other night (a loss at St. Joe on Wednesday). We were aggressive, and we are a team that's going to put a lot of pressure on people this year. When you put pressure on them and you are also able to drive the ball in the gap — a lot of our guys can do that — it puts that much more pressure on people."
