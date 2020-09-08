PLYMOUTH - Almost a month late, Plymouth’s volleyball team finally played its ‘season opener.’
The Lady Pilgrims were originally scheduled to face Rochester on Aug. 15 to start the 2020 season, but due to the coronavirus that match was postponed as Rochester stopped all school extracurricular activities. Other than that schedule change though, Plymouth moved forward as planned so its 12th match of the season ended up being against the Lady Zebras and turned out to be a straight set Senior Night celebration Tuesday at PHS.
Plymouth’s lone senior, Miranda German, played a big part in the victory, hammering a team-high seven kills among her other contributions.
