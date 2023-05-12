CULVER - Almost as complicated as handicapping the possible scoring scenarios ahead of the finals of the Northern Lakes Conference girls tennis tournament was figuring out where the matches would be played. Inside? Outside? Both? At NorthWood or at Culver Academy?
PHS takes two spots, finishes 2nd @ NLC
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- PHS takes two spots, finishes 2nd @ NLC
- Area students inducted into Order of the Engineer
- Ramirez-Tochimani arrested for Domestic Battery and Criminal Mischief
- Plummer’s gem leads Lancers to win
- Havens and Hiler arrested for multiple Neglect of a Dependent Charges
- Joint investigation leads to five arrested
- Argos Community Welcomes Four-Legged Firefighter
- Buck Jr. booked for Possessions of Meth, Paraphernalia, and Public Intoxication
Most Popular
Articles
- Havens and Hiler arrested for multiple Neglect of a Dependent Charges
- Joint investigation leads to five arrested
- Vervynckt arrested for OWI with a Prior, Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more
- Bradbury arrested for Operating While Intoxicated
- Carpenter arrested without incident for Battery
- Sterling arrested for Battery, Domestic Battery, Intimidation, Interference with Reporting of a Crime, Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication
- Echols-Adell arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Operator Never Licensed
- Guffey and Wilches arrested for Public Intoxication and Illegal Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage
- Watts arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- Buck Jr. booked for Possessions of Meth, Paraphernalia, and Public Intoxication
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.