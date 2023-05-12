2 doubles

Morgan Langfeldt and Cassidy Riddle defeated Concord at #2 doubles.

 Pilot Photo/Rudy Marquez

CULVER - Almost as complicated as handicapping the possible scoring scenarios ahead of the finals of the Northern Lakes Conference girls tennis tournament was figuring out where the matches would be played. Inside? Outside? Both? At NorthWood or at Culver Academy?

