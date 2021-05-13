PHS sweeps first round
NAPPANEE - Plymouth’s tennis team swept all five positions during the opening round of the Northern Lakes Conference tennis tournament at NorthWood Wednesday night.
At No. 1 singles, Miranda German defeated Kylee Creech of Mishawaka, 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Aubrey Vervycnkt defeated Warsaw’s Regan Brouwer, 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Bella Kain defeated Goshen’s Sarah Harmelink, 6-0, 6-2. At No. 1 doubles, Taylor Delp/Ellie Jones defeated Tate Cowan/Abby Morehead of Wawasee, 7-5, 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, Cassidy Riddle/Annie Plothow (P) def. Kenley Stewart/Allison Clark (Waw) 6-4, 6-2.
The second round is tonight at Concord HS with the championship round returning to NorthWood Friday at 4 p.m.