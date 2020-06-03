Barron

PLYMOUTH - High school athletic programs are making summer plans with the thought that games will be played this fall (and beyond.) They have to.

While no one can predict a definitive date when the threat of the coronavirus will be end, high school sports teams cannot be caught off guard if their seasons actually do start on time.
Usually, June is a very busy month with workouts/practices/games taking place almost every day before the weeklong Fourth of July moratorium takes place, then things ramp up again after that when official practices begin. This summer, those busy days will start July 1, when high schools have been given the go ahead to open up facilities and coaches can meet with athletes while following the safety guidelines like social distancing, masks, cleaning, and more cleaning.
Get the full story in The Pilot News.

Tags

Recommended for you