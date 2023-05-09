slide

Elsaya Hohm scores for Plymouth as Argos catcher Ava Stackhouse catches the throw to home plate.

 Pilot Photo/Rudy Marquez

PLYMOUTH - The high school softball teams from Plymouth and Argos met up at Centennial Park Tuesday evening. Led by the pitching and hitting of Aubrey Ferguson, it was the Lady Pilgrims coming away with the 12-1 victory over the Lady Dragons in five innings.

