PLYMOUTH - The high school softball teams from Plymouth and Argos met up at Centennial Park Tuesday evening. Led by the pitching and hitting of Aubrey Ferguson, it was the Lady Pilgrims coming away with the 12-1 victory over the Lady Dragons in five innings.
PHS pitches, hits way to quick night
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
