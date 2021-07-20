The Plymouth High School Athletic Department sent out a press release Tuesday morning stating that they will be cancelling their 2021 Freshmen Football season.
"Due to low numbers, Plymouth High School will not be able to field three football teams this year," Michael Delp, PHS athletic director, said in that press release.
Here were the games that Plymouth was set to play this season at the Freshmen level:
8/19 Northwood (6:00) -- Away8/25 East Noble (6:30) -- HOME9/2 SB Adams (6:00) -- HOME9/9 Warsaw (6:00) -- Away9/16 Northridge (6:00) -- HOME9/23 Mishawaka (6:00) -- Away9/29 Wawasee (6:00) -- Away10/7 Concord (6:00) -- HOME10/14 Goshen (6:00) -- HOME