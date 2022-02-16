MISHAWAKA - The start of a three-game week didn't go Plymouth's way as they dropped a Tuesday night decision to Penn on the road 67-48.
Beating the talented Kingsmen is tough enough but the Pilgrims were tasked to do it short-handed with Davis Wray out of the lineup. Still, the Pilgrims made a run at an upset before turnovers squashed the possibility.
"We were playing different guys in different places doing different things and our kids battled their tails off against one of the best teams around," said Plymouth coach Joel Grindle. "To say we are proud of our effort would be an understatement. We had a great start where we just kept battling with our kids that just continued to play hard no matter what."
