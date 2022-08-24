JIMTOWN – Senior quarterback Kaden Lone threw for two touchdowns, rushed for another, returned a fumble for a fourth score, and was the holder for all PATs and a field goal, having a hand in all 31 of NorthWood’s points as the Class 4A #10-ranked Panthers hammered Jimtown 31-7 in the traditional season opener for both teams.  The victory was the 10th straight for NorthWood over the Jimmies, leaving the Panthers in possession of the “Doc Abel Trophy”, the battered medical case honoring the late physician who was a benefactor and supporter of both teams.

