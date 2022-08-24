JIMTOWN – Senior quarterback Kaden Lone threw for two touchdowns, rushed for another, returned a fumble for a fourth score, and was the holder for all PATs and a field goal, having a hand in all 31 of NorthWood’s points as the Class 4A #10-ranked Panthers hammered Jimtown 31-7 in the traditional season opener for both teams. The victory was the 10th straight for NorthWood over the Jimmies, leaving the Panthers in possession of the “Doc Abel Trophy”, the battered medical case honoring the late physician who was a benefactor and supporter of both teams.
After punting on their first series, NorthWood got on the board first during Jimtown’s first possession when Lone scooped up a fumble by Jimtown fullback Conner Watts and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. The PAT by Dominic De Frietas made it 7-0 Panthers less than four minutes into the game.
The Jimmies answered quickly, picking up a pair of first downs on their next series and moving to midfield where senior running back Sam Garner ripped off a 43-yard TD run, breaking several tackles near the line of scrimmage and outrunning the NorthWood secondary to paydirt. Brayden Fox’s PAT kick tied the score at 7 all in what would prove to be the high point of the game for the Jimmies.
After coughing up the football deep in Jimtown territory on their next possession, the Black Crunch defense forced a short Jimtown punt and took over at their own 41 yard line. Three plays later, Lone hit a streaking Ni’Tareon “Nitro” Tuggle on a skinny post for a 43-yard TD strike and De Frietas’ PAT made it 14-7 NorthWood.
When the next Jimtown drive died on downs near midfield as the second quarter began, the Panthers picked up 26 yards on a Lone to JJ Payne pass, but the Jimmie defense stiffened and forced a long field goal attempt, which De Frietas easily hammered home from 48 yards out, leaving NorthWood in front 17-7 at the half.
A fourth down sack of Jimtown quarterback Bishop Williams by NorthWood senior linebacker Ethan Evers killed the Jimmies’ opening drive of the second half, and the Panthers answered by punching in another score, this one on a 32-yard run by Lone on a masterfully-executed read option play. Another sack on the ensuing Jimtown series by Panther linebacker Ben Fattorusso forced another Jimtown punt and four plays later, Lone hit junior tight end Seth Russell from 11 yards out, making it 31-7 NorthWood with 10 seconds to play in the third period.
The fourth quarter was pretty much anticlimactic, highlighted by a pair of interceptions by the Panthers, the first by Landon Perry and the second by Owen Roeder, crushing any Jimtown hopes of a comeback, as NorthWood substituted freely down the stretch and cruised to the easy win.
NorthWood rushed for 192 yards and two scores, led by Lone’s 72 yards and a TD on just 5 carries. Wes Yoder added 70 yards on 11 totes. Through the air, Lone completed 13 of his 19 attempts for 204 yards and two TDs, with Tuggle and Payne each hauling in four receptions for a combined 97 yards. The Black Crunch defense was paced by 7 tackles and a pair of sacks each from Fattorusso and junior Keith Miller. Jimtown finished with just 156 yards on the ground on 41 carries, a paltry 3.8 yards per attempt, with Garner’s 100 yards on 16 carries leading the way. Bishop struggled in the passing game, completing just 4 of 9 attempts for 27 yards with two interceptions.
NorthWood (1-0) hosts to East Noble (1-0 after a 51-7 dismantling of Plymouth) on August 26th. Jimtown (0-1) hosts Concord (0-1) in their annual tussle with the evil Minutemen who were skunked 33-0 in their opener against the Elkhart Lions.
■ NORTHWOOD 31, JIMTOWN 7
NW – Kaden Lone 30 yd. fumble return (Dominic De Frietas kick)
J – Sam Garner 43 run (Brayden Fox kick)
NW – Nitro Tuggle 43 pass from Lone (De Frietas kick)
NW – De Frietas 48 yd. FG
NW – Lone 32 run (De Frietas kick)
NW – Seth Russell 11 pass from Lone (De Frietas kick)
Passing (Comp/Att/Int) 17-24-0 4-9-2
Penalties (No./Yds.) 8-70 2-15
Fumbles (No./Lost) 3-3 5-1
Punts (No./Avg.) 1-53 2-33
Rushing – NorthWood (Lone 5-72, TD; Yoder 11-70; Evers 2-10; Tuggle 1-10; Hahn 2-14); Jimtown (Garner 16-100, TD; B. Williams 16-9; Zartman 2-4; Watts 6-17; Colin Christman 3-5; Connor Christman 2-7; Price 2-14)
Passing – NorthWood (Lone 13-19-0, 207 yds., 2TD; Roeder 2-3-0, 8 yds.); Jimtown (B. Williams 4-9-2, 27 yds.)
Receiving – NorthWood (Tuggle 4-54, TD; Payne 4-43; Russell 2-14, TD; Yoder 2-40; Stats 2-15; Lone 1-6; Chupp 1-7; Barret 1-12; Jimtown (T. Williams 2-21; Rogers 2-6)