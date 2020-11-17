The first few weeks of the girl’s basketball season has been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic and area schools are busy trying to make changes to provide a season for their winter athletes.
Locally girls basketball games scheduled for Tuesday night - Culver and Winamac, Argos and North Judson, LaVille and Mishawaka - have been canceled. No makeup date has been announced.
Plymouth has announced several schedule changes for girls basketball.
A contest with Triton originally scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for a JV and Varsity doubleheader for on Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday's game with Valparaiso will be Varsity only starting at 6:30 p.m. at Plymouth.
Originally scheduled for next Monday, a contest with Logansport has been rescheduled for Tuesday and it will be a JV and varsity doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. The games will be played at Plymouth.
The next scheduled game for Plymouth's C Team is currently set for Dec. 1 at Goshen starting at 6:30 p.m.