PLYMOUTH - A game that was already a rivalry contest took on a lot bigger significance as Argos #1 (class 1A) Dragons took on #18 ranked (class 3A) Plymouth at the Kindt Soccerplex.
In a tightly contested game, Plymouth came out on top by a 5-1 score.
A hotly contested game from the start the depth of the Rockies was finally ait's to wear down Argos and pull away in the last 20 minutes of the game.
"We were probably at 70 percent possession for the whole game," said Plymouth coach Grant Masson. "That's why we don't concede because our offense is so good. We make the other team run. Make them run. Tire them out and once they're tired, punch it in."
That was almost exactly the recipe for the win as both team's played a highly contested first half at 2-1 Plymouth. At the 32 minute mark in the second half Adrian Cardona took the ball one on one with the Argos defense, buried it in the net for what would be the first of several goals to follow.
"Obviously they are quick and fast and they move the ball that fast too so its hard to adjust to that," said Argos coach Todd VanDerWeele. "I thought we did a really good job for most of the game."
