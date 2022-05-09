CULVER - An opportunistic Triton High School softball team secured a 14-4 Hoosier North Athletic Conference win over Culver on Monday.
The Lady Trojans only out-hit the Lady Cavaliers by one, but took advantage of seven walks, four hit-batsmen and five Culver errors to end the game by the 10-run rule after five innings.
“We love the freebies (walks, HBPs),” said Triton head coach Kennedy Krull. “If they are going to give you those, might as well take advantage of them, right?”
The game was just 4-2 Triton after three innings, but the visiting Lady Trojans scored five runs without the benefit of a hit in the fourth inning to open things up. Macie Hensley and Erin Ogle both walked with the bases loaded to score two of the runs while Hannah Hooley and Lauren Snyder had rare RBI HBPs.
