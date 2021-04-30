BREMEN - A good all-around day from Oscar Stuart and a bunch of little things from the rest of the team added up to a 9-2 Culver Academy win over Bremen in high school baseball Friday.
The left-handed pitcher Stuart was just two batters over the minimum through five innings, struck out four and allowed only two hits and one run before giving way to Tim Flanagan, who finished the final 1.2 innings. Stuart was aided by a couple of pick-off plays, a caught stealing and a double play. His only downside was five walks and one hit batter. Offensively, the junior had two of the team’s seven hits, one RBI and a run scored.
See the story in The Pilot News.