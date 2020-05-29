PLYMOUTH - With the blessing of the governor, exercise facilities were given the green light to open up last Friday, and based on first reactions, it could not have come soon enough locally.
It looked like a pretty typical pre-pandemic day at the Lifeplex facility Tuesday, as members were freely using all of the equipment - although it was spread out more than usual - and group classes were running as scheduled.
The nearby Dr. Susan Bardwell Aquatic Center (SBAC) also opened last week. The Sharks, an age-group swim team, are morning regulars with other teams from Valparaiso, Munster, Chesterton, and Rochester planning on using the facility too. Plenty of open swim times are available though and with the announcement that the Centennial Park pool will not be open this summer, the SBAC is preparing for some busy days.
ACE Fitness in Plymouth opened its doors for the first time in a while, bright and early Tuesday morning.
Normally a 24-hour facility, ACE will have somewhat limited hours this week (5:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.).
