LAKEVILLE — LaVille Athletic Director Will Hostrawser is excited to offer fans a means of pre-sale tickets for LaVille home athletic events.
This does not replace the traditional ways of purchasing tickets for fans but adds a convenient alternative, not just for LaVille fans but for visiting fans as well.
“This simply adds another option of purchasing tickets,” said Hostrawser. “Tickets will always be sold at the gates for our home events at all levels. However, fans from participating schools can pre-purchase tickets electronically via GoFan, meaning fans can avoid the lines at the gates. Entry will be fast and smooth for those who pre-purchase tickets electronically.”
Most high school athletic staff are not large and most staff members wear many hats to keep things running smoothly. The online purchase method will help Hostrawser’s office to streamline operations and provide data to help with the monetary end.
“As an athletic office, it will allow us to get a more accurate attendance figures following each contest,” he said. “Having accurate attendance numbers available will assist in budgeting as well as planning for ways to enhance the fan experience at LaVille events.”
The link is currently up and running by clicking on https://gofan.co/app/school/IN1289 to purchase Lancer home athletic tickets.
The first home event that pre-sale tickets can be purchased for is a home girls soccer match against Bremen on Aug. 22. The match begins at 5 p.m.
The permanent link for future event tickets can be found at www.lavilleathletics.com
Click on the "more" tab and from there click on pre-sale tickets.
LaVille SID Scot Shearer contributed to this article.